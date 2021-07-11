Unforgotten season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Cassie, Sunny’s next move







Are you curious to learn a little more about Unforgotten season 4 episode 2? First of all, it arrives on PBS next week!

In the premiere, we saw Cassie contemplate her future beyond the force, but the reality is that she can’t go away from it just yet. For starters, what would the show look like without her in this position? There’s also a pretty important case that she and Sunny need to focus on, and we’ve got a good feeling that this will be at the forefront of the remainder of the season. In episode 2 in particular, they are starting to realize that in order to get more answers on Walsh, they may need to go to the public.

Below, you’ve got the full Unforgotten season 4 episode 2 synopsis with other insight as to what’s ahead:

Cassie and Sunny identify four potential suspects who trained as police officers together, and two of them are still serving. They have no luck finding the rest of the body and decide to go public about the discovery of Walsh’s remains.

Because Unforgotten is a British series, that means that it will move things forward rather quickly. There is going to be a great bit of drama that you see unfold from one week to the next, and we just hope that there is an answer that these characters can find peace with. We’ve seen enough of this show over time to know that there aren’t always happy endings. There just need to be ones that make sense in this particular world.

While you’re watching season 4, remember that there will be a season 5 coming down the road — but that’s all we are going to say within this peace. Do be advised, though, that there are some big spoilers out there on the future of the series. Continue with caution…

