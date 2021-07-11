NCIS: Hawaii trailer: When could CBS potentially release it?







At the moment, there are a lot of questions marks still out there regarding NCIS: Hawaii, including a potential trailer.

What do we know so far? Vanessa Lachey is the series lead, and is also the first female Special Agent in Charge that we’ve had in the franchise. We’ve also heard about the bulk of the cast — you can read about the most-recent addition over at the link here.

So while a lot of this is very-much exciting, we don’t think it does all that much to answer what the show will look like, let alone what its tone will be compared to the other series in the franchise. This is where a potential trailer comes into place.

When are we going to have a chance to see that? Let’s just say that you’re going to be waiting for a little while. There is no real reason for CBS to hurry things along right now, given that filming’s only been going on for a short period of time. Instead, we feel like come August, they will really start to get the promotional train rolling in a pretty substantial way. There will be a longer promotional window for NCIS: Hawaii than any of the network’s returning shows, largely because there needs to be! You need to find a way to get people excited early on, and convince them to fit this show into what is a pretty busy fall schedule already.

If there is one major feather that this show has in its cap already, it is the fact that it airs immediately after the flagship NCIS. That sort of lead-in strength, especially given all the rumors around Mark Harmon’s future, should help it out in a pretty substantial way.

