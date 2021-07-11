Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Is Rory in bad shape?







Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 10 does carry with it the title of “Bad Blood,” and it’s an episode that (to the shock of no one) has a lot going on. John Constantin has lost his powers; meanwhile, there’s a guest aboard the Waverider and Mick Rory isn’t in the best possible shape.

Given how deep we are in the season, it only makes sense that the writers would lot to throw a lot of crazy stuff against the wall. Let’s just hope all of it lives up to our expectations.

For a few more details all about what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 10 synopsis:

THE CYLCE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominc Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously. Jes Macallan also stars. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree (610). Original airdate 7/18/2021

There is one more thing schedule-wise that is worth pointing out now. Following “Bad Blood” airing, we’re going to see a brief Olympics-themed hiatus before the series eventually finds its way back in August. There’s no specific return date for that as of yet, but fingers crossed we’ll have a little more information rolling in when we get closer to next week.

