Is Last Week Tonight new tonight on HBO, July 11, 2021?

Alas, we can’t say that there is good news coming around the corner here. For the second straight week, we are seeing an ongoing hiatus happen here with the late-night talk show. What’s the reasoning behind this? It’s all part of a customary summer break that happens within the Last Week Tonight world. There is nothing altogether new or groundbreaking about it, so we would suggest not to view this as some sort of jaw-dropping occasion.

(Also, remember that producing this show is not like producing a late-night interview show; everything has to be carefully written and researched, and often in collaboration with legal teams in order for the show and HBO to protect themselves. This level of quality takes a good bit of time.)

As for when Oliver’s show will return, think two weeks from tonight! It’s already been announced that Sunday, July 25 is the official return date, and during that episode we imagine that he’ll do his best to catch us up on everything over the past few weeks. As a general rule, though, Oliver doesn’t have a tendency to dwell a lot on what happened; instead, he puts the focus more on the recent past. That is the way that the show often does business, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

In general, we’ve found the 2021 season to be funnier (and more educational) than the past couple of years. Why? Without one singular Presidential administration dominating the headlines, we have an opportunity now to focus in on a wide array of different subjects. Some of which are ones we know almost nothing about.

