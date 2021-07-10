ESPYs 2021 start time, network, host + Maya Moore to receive big honor







If you’re interested in watching the 2021 ESPYs tonight, consider this article your go-to source for information! The annual sports-based awards show is once again getting some great real estate on ABC this year, and it also has a notable host in Anthony Mackie. The Falcon and Winter Soldier star should preside over an entertaining broadcast — and also a meaningful one.

The awards-show tonight will begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and we know already that Maya Moore is going to be presented with one of the biggest honors of the night: The Arthur Ashe Courage award. It is one that stems from her battle to free Jonathan Irons from prison after being wrongfully imprisoned; it is the focus of her life’s work now after stepping away from the WNBA.

For more on her story and her efforts, take a look at what an ABC press release had to say:

In 2019, after four WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA MVP award, three All-Star MVPs and a scoring title at the very peak of her prime, Maya Moore decided to step away from the game to fight for justice for Jonathan Irons, a man who was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. Moore redirected her winning spirit to Irons’ cause, forming the Win with Justice campaign to educate the public on the power of prosecutors and organize for his freedom. After years of advocacy, Irons’ conviction was finally overturned last spring, and he was a free man by the summer. Irons was clear about Moore’s role in this victory: “She saved my life.” He was also clear about what she meant to him; hours after his release, he asked for her hand in marriage. They quietly tied the knot shortly thereafter.

In light of their happy ending, some may see Moore’s basketball leave as simply a romantic sacrifice. But that does a disservice to her nearly lifelong commitment to criminal justice reform. Moore has walked the walk of an athlete activist for years, investing herself deeply in the day-to-day struggle for justice. Winning Irons’ freedom was just the beginning. In recognition of her commitment to criminal justice reform, Moore will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award – on what would have been Ashe’s 78th birthday – during “The 2021 ESPYS,” airing live Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Robin Roberts, who serves as executive producer on the upcoming 30 for 30 “Breakaway” chronicling Moore’s departure from the sport to rededicate her life to criminal justice reform, will present her with the award. The film will premiere Tuesday, July 13, at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN and will re-air Sunday, Aug. 8, on ABC.

Amidst this presentation, you’ll of course see some comedy bits, athletes roasting each other, and also reminders that it is REALLY hard to compare one sport to the next. Yet, the ESPYs does this every single year! There is usually a highlight or two that comes out of it, and hopefully the 2021 show proves to be no exception.

