Yellowstone season 4: Will another teaser arrive before premiere date?







The past week or so has to proved to be rather great for Yellowstone season 4 news. We’ve learned the show is coming this fall, just as we’ve also seen a couple of teasers for what’s coming up next. Both hint at the aftermath to the epic season 3 finale cliffhanger, where multiple characters were left in grave danger!

Now, we come bearing another big question: Is that all we’re getting before the official premiere date comes out? How much longer do we have to wait?

If you haven’t watched our Yellowstone season 3 finale review yet, why not go ahead and do that below! After you check it out, you’re going to want to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will be covering season 4 in full once it is released and we definitely don’t want you to miss that.

Because we know now that the Kevin Costner series is not coming on the air until the fall, that does give the folks at the network a little more in the way of wiggle room. They don’t have to hurry things along the way that they would if it was airing in a few weeks! We think the move to push the show back was deliberate, and we also think they’ll do the same thing with some of their content. They don’t want to give away the goods months before the show is back!

Is it possible that we’ll see a few behind-the-scenes featurettes over the next few weeks? We certainly hope so — we’d be disappointed if we didn’t! Yet, we think they’ll likely hold on to more, actual footage from season 4 until a premiere date is revealed. With that aforementioned cliffhanger in mind, it’s probably harder to release anything at all without giving something more away!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you want to see in the next Yellowstone season 4 teaser, or trailer?

Do you think we will learn about that before premiere date news comes out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







