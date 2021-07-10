Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime with season 4 episode 7?







Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? We know that there was a hiatus this past week — is that going to continue now?

Luckily, this is where we come bearing some great news! There will be a new installment of the series airing tonight on the network, and you better believe there’s going to be a lot of drama throughout. Emmett and Tiff’s relationship will be explored in new ways and beyond just that, Kevin’s going to take a very-important trip. There’s a lot going on here, and the whole objective is to send a wide array of emotions straight into your brain. We’re also in the latter part of the season now, and we tend to think that this makes every moment all the more significant.

For a few more details on what you can expect here, be sure to check out the full The Chi season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Emmett and Tiff explore new things as a couple; Trig tries to counsel Jamal when he reaches his breaking point; Imani takes care of the trap house for good; Kevin journeys to the West Side with a new friend; Papa teaches Jake how to woo his lady.

When will the episode be available?

We’re back to the typical schedule for The Chi now, with new episodes being available starting at midnight on the app. You’ll be able to watch episode 7 on Showtime itself Sunday night in its typical timeslot. This is a model that clearly works for the series, though we wish we knew if it worked well enough to grant The Chi an additional batch of episodes or not. It’s hard ending a season not knowing what the future is going to hold!

What do you most want to see on The Chi moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to keep coming back for other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

