Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 1 Veto players! (day 4, morning)







Today marks the first Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother 23 house, and we have to expect that things are going to be bonkers. Why wouldn’t they be?

If you missed the news yesterday Head of Household Frenchie continued his reign of chaos in the house by nominating Alyssa and Kyland for eviction. Neither one of them is his ultimate target per se, and they feel more guilty by association due to their ties to Christian — someone Frenchie actually wants out, but can’t since he won the Wildcard Competition. He’s talked a lot about having Derek X. as his replacement nominee — Travis was also mentioned at one point, but it seems like he’s drifted somewhat from that.

Going into the Veto-player draw, we know that a lot of people wanted Kyland off the block … but would they actually use it on him if they win? For Frenchie, this was possibly the worst-case scenario as Travis and Derek X. were both drawn to take part. We don’t think that either one of these guys will use it if he wins. This is why you’re better off sometimes to just nominate the people you really want out.

As for the third Veto player, it’s Tiffany! We do think she will use it on Kyland, given that Frenchie wants it and her entire alliance (the Cookout) seems to be on board with keeping him safe. Kyland at least has one person in his corner other than Frenchie, but this could prove to be a very chaotic competition.

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother 23 Power of Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

