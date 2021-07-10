Lucifer season 6: Where to see Tom Ellis, EPs preview final episodes







Lucifer season 6 is coming — we may not know when as of yet, but there is comfort in the fact that it is on the way! Filming completed earlier this year, and now it’s mostly a measure of when the episodes are completed and then when Netflix wants to put them on their service.

Remember this in advance — we’re talking about one of the streaming service’s most-popular shows here! We don’t think there’s going to be all that much of a reason for them to want to rush things along.

If you haven't watched our review of the end of Lucifer season 5, why not do that now below!

This week, Netflix at least confirmed that you will be hearing star Tom Ellis, plus showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, talking about the final season before too long. Lucifer will have a presence during this year’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con, and the panel will be taking place on Saturday, July 24 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific time. More information about how to watch will be made available before too long, and the Netflix press release indicates strongly that season 6 conversation will be abundant throughout the event:

Speaking of the devil, Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis will join executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of Lucifer.

What is so curious about the final season is that it only happened at the last second — originally season 5 was meant to be the end! Basically, Joe and Ildy had the behind-the-scenes challenge of stretching their endgame out into ten more episodes, ones that could create new drama but also celebrate everything that has come before.

We know how much all parties involved loved this show — with that, we gotta believe that the final episodes will be delightful and then some.

What do you personally want to see over the course of Lucifer season 6?

What do you personally want to see over the course of Lucifer season 6?

