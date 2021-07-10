The Snoopy Show season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Following the final episodes streaming today, can you expect The Snoopy Show season 2 happen? Or, is it more likely that the Peanuts adaptation is over at Apple TV+?

We’ll admit to trying to figure out the future of the series is confusing, largely because there’s still confusion as to what to call the episodes launching today! The Snoopy Show technically released the second half of season 1 on July 9, and now, we await precisely what the future holds.

Is there room for more of this show? Absolutely, given that the title here is vague enough that it gives the writers fairly-unlimited opportunities to explore. This is one of those shows that could go on for generations, given that the original comic strip did. One of the things the remains curious to us is that while the animated Charlie Brown specials are huge hits around the holidays, the show hasn’t found any day-to-day momentum in years. A part of the problem here may be finding a way to bridge the gap between modernizing the characters without moving away too far from the vision of Charles Schultz. There is a timeless quality to Snoopy and the gang, but are they as popular with young kids now as they were ten or twenty years ago? It’s hard to imagine so.

While the future for The Snoopy Show is still up in the air, we have to think that Apple wants to do more with this property — it is one of their big acquisitions and with that in mind, they’ll want to make the most of it. For the time being, though, they may still be in a spot where they’re trying to figure out exactly what that is.

Hopefully, we’ll know more about the future of this show in particular by the time we get to the end of the year.

Do you want to see The Snoopy Show season 2 happen at Apple TV+?

