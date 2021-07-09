Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 10, 11 spoilers







Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? We’ve had such a solid run of new episodes as of late, but is that going to continue?

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is “no” — at least for the time being. Tonight, the show is being pulled as The CW is airing the Gossip Girl – HBO Max pilot (or at least a “save for network TV” version), and you’re going to have to wait until next week to see Elizabeth Gillies and the rest of the cast back.

When Dynasty returns, Fallon’s got a lot on her hands as she tries to get her business off on the right foot. Unfortunately, she can’t do it on her own — she’s going to need help! (Or, as the promo below suggests, she’s going to need someone else to do a lot of the work for her.) This is going to be an ongoing issue for her, as well, as it is going to stretch into each of the next two episodes.

Want a little more insight? Then go ahead and check out the synopses for these two episodes below…

Season 4 episode 10, “I Hate to Spoil Your Memories” – A GIRL’S GOTTA DO WHAT A GIRL’S GOTTA DO – As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, she and Liam (Adam Huber) make some startling discoveries and call in the one person who can help – Jeff (Sam Adegoke). Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) commit to making new memories, with Blake unaware of the reason why Cristal is suddenly so adventurous. Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) continues her modeling assignment with Oliver (guest star Luke Cook) as Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes increasingly jealous, and Anders (Alan Dale) very suspicious. Also starring Robert C. Riley and Rafael de la Fuente (#410). The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Ayoka Chenzira. Original airdate 7/16/2021

Season 4 episode 11, “A Public Forum for Her Lies” – MY WAY – A Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for her impending IPO, she reluctantly turns to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Anders (Alan Dale) confronts Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and about her machinations and Anders regales her with his plans for retaliation. Meanwhile, Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) hit some roadblocks in their new partnership. Dominique (Michael Michele) receives a potential break in her fashion career. Lastly, Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes frustrated with Cristal (Daniella Alonso). Also starring Maddison Brown. The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Jay Karas (#411). Original airdate 7/23/2021

It goes without saying that the big question mark at the heart of the season is who is in that casket — that was first teased weeks ago but clearly, the producers are holding off on an answer. Does anyone else think it’s possible that the casket itself is a twist? Maybe no one dies and there’s another twist buried underneath. Just a thought.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you want to see on Dynasty moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







