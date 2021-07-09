Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? The final season 3 episodes…







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? We know that the season 3 home stretch is just about here — will the story continue this week?

Well, here is where we come bearing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Unfortunately, we are in the second week of a hiatus until the season comes to a close. Luckily, we will see the Charmed Ones back on the air next week where the battle against the Whispering Evil intensifies. This is not a battle that is going to wrap up anytime soon, as we already know that said Evil will be a part of the finale. Instead, season 3 episode 17 will be about setting the stage for the showdown to come. Meanwhile, the finale will revolve around Macy, Mel, and Maggie trying to save their own lives — though one of them will be in more danger than the others.

If you haven’t seen the synopses or the promo below, why not go ahead and check those out?

Season 3 episode 17, “The Storm Before the Calm” – COME TOGETHER – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it. Meanwhile, Macy must face down Abby’s (Poppy Drayton) mother in order to acquire a secret weapon, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) returns to help Mel from going into labor prematurely, and Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) before he becomes the latest victim of the Tomb of Chaos. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Sidney Quashie (#317). Original airdate 7/16/2021

Season 3 episode 18 (finale), “I Dreamed a Dream” – SEASON FINALE – In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by co-showrunners Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (#318). Original airdate 7/23/2021

It’s true that Charmed has already been renewed for a season 4, so at least you don’t have to worry about that! Of course, this doesn’t mean that every series regular will be a part of it. We know how the story goes in this world…

What do you want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 moving forward?

