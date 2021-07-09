Blue Bloods season 12: The search for a new rival







As we look at Blue Bloods season 12, there’s one thing we know for sure: We want it to stand out from the pack!

Given the show’s procedural format, we know that it’s hard sometimes for each batch of episodes to stand out and feel special. Yet, they’re able to do this here and there! Just think about how season 11 stood out because of the Joe Hill story. Even if it wasn’t a part of every episode, it bookended the season and we think that matters.

Should the CBS show do something similar here? We tend to think so, and this time around, it should come in the form of a rival. We think that Blue Bloods is at its best when there are stakes — this is what made Luis Delgado such a formidable adversary. Because of what he knew about Linda’s death, he was always compelling when he was onscreen. We wouldn’t mind seeing another villain of that level — maybe someone else for Danny to chase after who he struggles to do so. Or, how about someone who challenges Jamie? Maybe he’s unable to put a bad guy behind bars and his future starts to be questioned because of it.

You could also make a good case for Erin to have an adversary in the form of a formidable defense attorney, someone who causes her to question everything in terms of whether or not she could put a criminal away. We want these characters to be analyzing themselves and questioning if they’re really cut out to do this anymore. This show does do the occasional action sequence, but it’s just as interesting to us when you force internal struggles on the Reagans — put them in a position where they need to lean on each other a little bit!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12, especially in terms of a good foil?

