Cursed canceled at Netflix; season 2 not happening







Unfortunately, Netflix’s Cursed was not blessed enough to get another season. Today, it was confirmed that the streaming service is moving on, and has no plans to order another batch of episodes.

So what happened here? The Katherine Langford series initially had a good bit of hype around it — who isn’t fascinated on some level by the Lady of the Lake? However, it clearly did not perform to the streaming service’s expectations, and they took a long time to gauge its total viewership. We understand that the virus would have delayed a potential season 2, so maybe there was some concern that viewers would eventually flock away from the project altogether.

For some reason in general, projects either centered on or tangential to King Arthur as of late have not fared well at all. We don’t know if interest in this particular property has waned, but Cursed felt like there was a lot of potential! We wish we could say that there was some abundance of hope that the series could land elsewhere, but we really wouldn’t count on that. Save for the sitcom One Day at a Time, the bulk of Netflix’s canceled scripted live-action shows remain that way. They’re often too expensive to be picked up elsewhere, and a lot of other networks wouldn’t even know how to handle the transition.

In the end, the cancellation of Cursed is yet another reminder that Netflix can be rather ruthless when it comes to its programming these days. If they don’t feel like a show has any real potential for them long-term, they won’t wait to kick it out the door. They’ve got SO much programming that they can easily replace one show with three or four other ones.

