Virgin River season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Virgin River season 4 to happen? Or, is it a little more likely that the series concludes? We have a few different things to talk through within this piece!

Let’s kick things off, though, with where they stand at present: There is no official decision made on the future of Virgin River yet. Are there signs suggesting that another season is coming? Absolutely. There are whispers all over the internet about plans to produce another season, but Netflix has the final say on a lot of this. They will probably spend at least the next week or two examining the ratings to see what’s next and what’s viable.

For the time being, though, we’re fairly optimistic that this show will return — it’s honestly hard to imagine a cancellation coming! Even if Netflix has a tendency to end shows a little bit before their time, this one is enormously popular. Virgin River gives them a devoted fanbase, one that can theorize and discuss things every hiatus. It’s one of those shows that would probably benefit more from a weekly airing, though that’s something the streaming service prepares not to do with their scripted fare.

So when will a potential Virgin River season 4 premiere? Odds are, you’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. Because production hasn’t started yet, odds are you’ll be stuck waiting until we get around to the summer of 2022 to see what’s next at the earliest. Netflix does tend to be patient when it comes to rolling out their shows, and there is no specific schedule or roadmap that they follow. They will put new episodes out, in the end, when it benefits them the most.

