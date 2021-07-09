Doctor Who season 13: Virtual SDCC panel set with Jodie Whittaker, cast







We know that Doctor Who season 13 is poised to arrive at some point this year — so why not get a chance to learn a little bit more about it?

Luckily, this does seem to be something that the folks at the BBC are setting us up to do. In a new post on Twitter, it has been confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall will all take part in a virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday, July 25. Not only that, but they hyped up a special guest turning up at some point!

So who could this guest be? One prevailing theory is that a returning character is going to surface for the new season, and this will be a chance to better hype that person up. We suppose that it could be a new cast member, but why keep them a secret if no one knows who that character is? That’s just something that feels a little bit baffling.

Here’s one possibility that we think we can largely rule out: The person is somehow going to be the next Doctor. We just have a hard time thinking that this will happen given 1) the BBC has yet to confirm Whittaker’s rumored exit and 2) she’s still going to be the star for all of season 13, if the reports are correct. That potential announcement feels like one for 2022, so there is no need for anyone at the moment to rush into anything.

More so than anything, we just want this panel to be a chance to learn more about the new season and/or get a teaser for what’s coming up next. So long as we don’t set our expectations sky-high, we think we’ll easily be satisfied when the dust settles.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13?

In particular, what intrigues you about this upcoming panel? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Join Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Chris Chibnall and a very special surprise guest for a virtual San Diego @Comic_Con panel, moderated by Melanie McFarland on Sunday 25th July 📅 pic.twitter.com/4LBEsjt7Op — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 7, 2021

