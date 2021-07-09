Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: First Wildcard Competition results







Today marked the arrival of the Wildcard Competition in the Big Brother 23 house — and man, did it ever take time to finish! Despite the fact that only a few people competed, it took hours for us to get to the other side of the competition.

Let’s start things off with a reminder of what this competition actually is — three people are chosen, one from each team, to take part in this. The winner has a chance to get safety for the week, but there could be a consequence that goes along it. This is something that could impact a select few or the whole house; that’s not something that is altogether clear and could change every single week. Because Frenchie (pictured) is Head of Household, he’s not someone who has to take part.

So what about the results? Christian is victorious! Based on a conversation Alyssa had with Derek F., he is safe and “X” is also safe. (We think that’s a nod to Xavier.) Having to save someone from another team was seemingly a consequence of winning, and we guess that he chose someone who he wasn’t his #1 to try and hide his allegiance.

As for what this means for Frenchie, he now has to figure out another target — and it feels like he’s shifting more towards Derek X. at the moment. He recognizes that he’s working with some of the guys so taking him out is a move that makes a little bit of sense. There’s a chance that he and Travis could end up being the nominations, though a larger conversation will be coming later.

