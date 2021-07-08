Good Girls season 4 episode 14 spoilers: The last before finale







Do you want to get a good sense of what’s next on Good Girls season 4 episode 14? The first thing we should notice is where this one lies in the series; it’s the last one before the two-hour finale event! Not only that, but it’s looking increasingly more like this is the series finale. NBC canceled the show recently, and we’ve already learned a little bit about why that may have happened.

Ultimately, it really doesn’t matter (unfortunately) why the show is over. For the sake of this article, we just have to come to terms with the fact that it is. To go along with that, we can give you a slightly better sense of where things are going moving forward. Beth has a new plan, business ventures are aplenty, and there’s a chance that everything could blow up again before the season comes to a close.

For a little more insight, be sure to check out the full Good Girls season 4 episode 14 synopsis:

07/15/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Beth runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick and Rio. Nancy, down on her luck, offers Annie some unlikely relationship advice. Ruby becomes suspicious of Stan’s new venture. TV-14

By the end of this episode, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’ve got a clear path for what the finale is going to look like! We don’t imagine that Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman’s characters are going to be at endings that are completely tied together; we just hope that they can make a little bit of sense. So long as that happens, we feel like we can at least be marginally satisfied with the outcome.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Good Girls right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Girls season 4 episode 14?

Which character arc are you enjoying the most? (We know that this season has been polarizing.) Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







