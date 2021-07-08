Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21 preview: Into the ring!

Jersey Shore

Do you want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21? Next week’s episode is going to feature sports — at least to some extent. Some of the guys can try their hands at wrestling, whereas Deena will have quite the experience when it comes to horse-racing.

Want to get a few more details on the episode? Then view the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

A horse race leaves Deena confused, Angelina has herself a meatball day, and the guys get their wrestling on when they step into the ring with Jenni’s pro-wrestler fiancé.

It’s nice to have an episode that, on paper at least, may not have as much drama … or will it? We think we’ve all watched enough Jersey Shore and then also Family Vacation over the years to know that these cast members have a tendency to pluck problems out of almost nowhere, and we have to expect that the same is going to be said here. This is a show where almost any thing can happen at almost any moment.

Here the thing that does not shock us: Angelina having herself a “meatball day” after what she’s gone through this season already. Somehow, season 4 has been one of the messiest for her by far, and that’s while being well-aware of everything we’ve seen her go through in the past.

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

What do you most want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!