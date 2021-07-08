Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21 preview: Into the ring!

Do you want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21? Next week’s episode is going to feature sports — at least to some extent. Some of the guys can try their hands at wrestling, whereas Deena will have quite the experience when it comes to horse-racing.

Want to get a few more details on the episode? Then view the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

A horse race leaves Deena confused, Angelina has herself a meatball day, and the guys get their wrestling on when they step into the ring with Jenni’s pro-wrestler fiancé.

It’s nice to have an episode that, on paper at least, may not have as much drama … or will it? We think we’ve all watched enough Jersey Shore and then also Family Vacation over the years to know that these cast members have a tendency to pluck problems out of almost nowhere, and we have to expect that the same is going to be said here. This is a show where almost any thing can happen at almost any moment.

Here the thing that does not shock us: Angelina having herself a “meatball day” after what she’s gone through this season already. Somehow, season 4 has been one of the messiest for her by far, and that’s while being well-aware of everything we’ve seen her go through in the past.

