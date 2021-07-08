Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, July 8, 2021?







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC and if not, just how long do we still have to wait? Just like you would imagine, there’s a lot to talk through here!

The first thing that we should do, though, is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new Grey’s Anatomy tonight. We’ve been in the midst of a long hiatus for some time, and we’re sad to report that it is continuing.

So have we heard anything about a formal premiere date as of yet? The answer there is “no,” but we do at least think we’ll get news on that before too long. If we had to guess, it’s reasonable to expect new episodes to turn up at some point in late September or early October — possibly with even a two-hour premiere. There should be a trailer/teaser out there at some point in September, so we’d keep your eyes peeled for some of that.

As we are in the midst of this very-long wait, the only real advice we can offer is just to keep that excitement level. What makes season 18 so interesting to us is that we’re getting on the other side of the virus and with that comes a lot of different storylines. We’ll see how Meredith adapts to her new circumstances and where some of these relationships are. Take, for example, when it comes to Link and Amelia — where do they go after that botched proposal? It will be interesting to find out!

