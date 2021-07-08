Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The Slaughterhouse, the butchers (day 2)







Welcome to the first morning of Big Brother 23! With that in mind, we’re here with another live feed update…

For the time being, it’s still not 100% clear when we are going to see nominations, let alone who Head of Household Frenchie is going to put on the block. We do at least know this: He has no intention of taking out some of the women in the house, at least for the time being.

Have you watched our morning Big Brother 23 live-feed update yet? If not, be sure to check that out below! Once you watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We want to be your source for daily live-feed updates all season long…

Frenchie has spoken already about trying to take out a physical guy from the game this week, but his preference is to make it a backdoor. We feel like he wants to leave the week without many enemies in the house, but that’s not an easy thing to do. If we were Christian, Derek X., or Travis, we’d be a little concerned — they have bro’ed down a little bit too much and made themselves into targets.

At this point, Frenchie is also trying to assemble some alliances. The idea of one coined “The Slaughterhouse” was floated last night, consisting of his team (himself, Azah, Derek F., and Britini) plus also Hannah and Claire. Yet, today he spoke about the idea further with Whitney, suggesting that there would be a smaller alliance within there called “The Butchers.” We understand the idea of an alliance within the alliance — it’s reminiscent of the Bomb Squad and the Detonators. We’d just be careful about extending yourself too much too early. We think ideally, Frenchie would love to go far with the parents in Whitney/Tiffany, as he’s had long conversations with both of them already.

If we had to guess who’s in the best place right now, it’s easy to lean towards Derek F. — the guy is so lovable and fun to watch! Nobody is going to want to get him out.

Related – Check out all of the teams this season

Who do you think Frenchie will nominate on Big Brother 23 this week?

Be sure to share in the comments! After doing that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







