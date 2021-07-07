Big Brother 23 premiere: Who are the Team Captains & the teams?







Before going into the Big Brother 23 premiere on CBS tonight, we knew that a shakeup was coming into the game! For the first time in years, we’re seeing the houseguests broken down into four groups of four, which each one of them led by a captain. It’s similar to the coaches’ twist in season 14, with the main difference being that there are all newbies this time around.

So who are the Captains? This is important, given that only one of them will end up being the first Head of Household of the season.

Within this piece, we’ll break things down as they happen tonight, but let’s start off by saying the following: If we were on the show, we’d never want to be a Captain. It feels like too much of a target! We should add that personally, we like any twist that even makes people think about not being in a big alliance. That is a subject that has been done to death over the past few years, and we’re down to have a much-needed break away.

For those who were watching the kick-off competition, it probably became clear early on that the winners there would be the captains. That meant that Frenchie, Whitney, Christian, and then Claire all had the honor of picking the teams. It’s a lot of power to have, but also a big risk when you barely know anyone in the game.

Here are the Teams

Jokers – Frenchie, Azah, Britini, Derek F.

Aces – Whitney, Brent, Derek X., Hannah

Kings – Christian, Alyssa, Xavier, Sarah Beth

Queens – Claire, Kyland, Tiffany, Travis

What do you think about the Big Brother 23 premiere, and the team twist?

