The Flash season 7 episode 17 promo: Jay Garrick returns!







There were already a number of things to like entering The Flash season 7 episode 17, whether it be its status as the 150th episode or bringing on board Barry’s kids from the children.

Now, why not go ahead and mention the return of another famous speedster in Jay Garrick! Clearly, Barry and Iris determine that stopping the Godspeed War is going to be a situation where it’s all hands on deck, and they’re going to need people like Jay to finish the job. We’re always happy to see him, mostly because John Wesley Shipp is in himself such a throwback to The Flash of yore.

These final two episodes of the season feel just as much like a celebration of the show as they do some sort of contained arc; in another world, you could argue that they could’ve served as the end of the series. Think about it: We’re seeing Barry and Iris’ future children, the return of Cisco, a very familiar comic-book foe, and a chance to remind ourselves of Jay Garrick’s importance. There are a lot of throwbacks and Easter eggs scattered throughout — what’s not to like here?

Of course, we still can’t rule out the possibility that we get to see an epic cliffhanger at the end of season 7 that justifies there being more — maybe there is an even more notorious foe present that is going to shake up the show more than ever before. It’s possible a character could die, just like there’s a chance we could see another person or toe from the past before everything ends. The writers are keeping their plans for season 8 under wraps … not that this should be a shock.

Oh, and did we mention that Iris could be regaining her temporary speedster powers for at least a part of the finale?

Related – Get some more news now on episode 17!

What do you think is going to be coming on The Flash season 7 episode 17?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







