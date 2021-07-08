Card Sharks season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at ABC?







Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, can we expect a Card Sharks season 3 to happen? Or, is it more likely we’ll see it canceled? There are a few different things to talk through in this piece.

The first thing that we should say here is quite simple: At the moment, there is no official word on if there will be another season of the Joel McHale-hosted game show are not. We do know that there are some positive things that it brings to the table. Card Sharks is the sort of show that is easy to produce, cheap to make, and could come on at just about any timeslot that ABC wants it. They have a power of choice with it that they don’t have with a lot of their other shows.

With that being said, there are also some downsides. Take, for example, the fact that ratings were down almost 50% in the key 18-49 demographic. That’s a huge drop versus season 1, and we can’t imagine this sort of show being one that is going to pick up a ton of DVR viewing. It’s more about just getting people to catch it when it’s on.

Does it have some staying power in repeats and the like? Sure, but if we had to issue our own bet here (fitting for the theme of this show), we’d say that we’re not altogether optimistic about the future. McHale is a talented host, but we know he could slide right into another gig. Meanwhile, ABC could easily use this particular timeslot for another game show. They probably don’t feel all that much in the way of pressure to exclusively put Card Sharks back on the air.

Hopefully, we’ll know something more about Card Sharks season 3 before we get around to the end of the year. Fingers crossed!

Do you want to see a Card Sharks season 3 renewal happen?

