The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Who needs help?







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 9? This will be an hour of drama, but also genuine emotion.

After all, there are some moments within this hour that could hit home for a lot of people. Take, for example, having trouble with money — it doesn’t matter if you are a celebrity or not. It’s undoubtedly difficult. The same goes with reuniting with a parent after a long time away from them; there’s a lot of pressure to have it go perfectly, or a fear that it could all careen off a metaphorical cliff at any given moment.

For a few more details now all about where things are going, we suggest that you check out the full The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Heidi & Spencer seek help with their dire financial situation. while Kaitlynn’s new relationship continues to flourish, a fling from Brandon’s past threatens to further derail things with Dani. Justin reconnects with his father after a difficult time.

We suppose for those of you who are looking for some positive stories, maybe you can see that when it comes to Kaitlynn? After all, a good chunk of the rest of this season seems to be focusing on tough times.

When it comes to Heidi and Spencer in particular, we still feel like they’ll be able to make it through this. Despite the two of them being among the most polarizing reality TV stars of all time, they’ve constantly found a way to persevere and move into the next phase of their career. We’d be shocked if something legitimately different happens at this point.

