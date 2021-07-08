The Blacklist season 9: Can we expect another 22 episodes?







If we think back to The Blacklist season 8, one of the biggest surprises honestly was the fact that it had a full 22-episode order. The majority of the other shows amidst the pandemic were not so lucky, but it took James Spader and the cast working until early June to pull it off.

So is this something that could realistically happen again, where we get this full-episode order for the show to shine? It’s definitely worth talking through within.

The first thing that is worth noting here is simply that NBC has not confirmed anything when it comes to an official episode count so far, but it’s probably fair to assume it is 22 episodes until someone declares otherwise. Odds are, the writers have at least some sense of how much real estate they have — otherwise, they run the risk of having to make last-minute cuts.

We do understand why there is a certain amount of fear for a shorter episode order this time around. Let’s just frame it like this: The ratings for season 8 were not great. Because of that, we understand the concern that there would be a shorter episode order this time around. There is a lot of pressure on season 9 — it’s the first without Megan Boone! We understand that there are a lot of people out there who have some doubts about what the story will hold.

We’re sure that studio Sony would love 22 episodes and honestly, there’s no real reason why NBC should shorten it. Even if the ratings are not great, remember that it’s not like they have any other programming that they could put in that Friday-night spot.

