Big Brother 23 premiere: Who won the first HoH Competition?







Who won the first HoH Competition on tonight’s Big Brother 23 premiere? As you would imagine, that’s something we’re eager to break down and discuss further tonight.

The Head of Household is being done a little bit differently than usual for the live move-in special. Instead of everyone competing for it, we’re instead going to have four team captains take part. One of them will win, but there’s another wrinkle that will be thrown their way.

Before we go any further, let’s kick things off here by sharing who the team captains are: Claire, Christian, Frenchie, and Whitney. They won the kick-off competition, and one of the four of them would have the opportunity to be the first HoH of the season. On the surface, it was hard to pick out who the winner would be — who really wants it more than anyone else? We think that Frenchie probably needs it the most, since his team is probably the weakest overall on a physical level.

Frenchie IS the first HoH of the season! Meanwhile, Claire finished in second and spared her team from being Have-Nots. Christian’s team, the Kings, came in last, and that means that him, Xavier, Alyssa, and Sarah Beth are all going to be Have-Nots for the week. That’s a tough way to start off the season, but it’s worth it … right? Frenchie did have a chance to risk his HoH to give everyone two weeks of safety but ultimately, he played it safe and kept the one.

