American Horror Stories spoilers: Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, more on board







Given the prestige of the franchise and the presence of executive producer Ryan Murphy, it makes sense for American Horror Stories to have a great cast.

Luckily, we can now officially confirm that it does! Today, Murphy announced many of the major players for the FX on Hulu spin-off in a post on Instagram. There are a number of familiar franchises faces turning up here, including John Carol Lynch, Naomi Grossman (who you may know best as Pepper), Billie Lourd, and Matt Bomer.

Want to check out our American Horror Stories video coverage this season? Then hit that SUBSCRIBE button at the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel! All season long we’ll be discussing some of the great, spooky stuff that this show has to offer with new videos up after the episode airs.

As for some other big names, these episodes have the likes of Aaron Tveit, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, and Danny Trejo appearing at one point or another. Probably the craziest role of all in here is Trejo’s, given that he is apparently playing Santa Claus.

The premiere of American Horror Stories is coming onto FX on Hulu come Thursday, July 15 and if you do want more news all about it, here’s what we can tell you — each episode is meant to stand on its own and tell a fully unique story, so think Black Mirror. Their connectivity to the larger universe is still unclear, but with the teasers showing us a female version of the famous Rubber Man, the spin-off is not shying away from franchise lore.

American Horror Stories is also doing a good job trying to satisfy our appetite as we wait for season 10 of the franchise, which is slated to premiere a little later in the summer. It’s been a couple of years now since American Horror Story: 1984 came on the air, so we’ve been waiting impatiently for more scares and creepy moments.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. We’ll have more as we get closer to the premiere. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







