Patience season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: ‘Pandora’s Box’

As many of you may be aware at this point, Patience season 1 episode 6 is coming to PBS next week — and be assured, big stuff is ahead. This is the all-important finale, one where there could be big stuff coming for both the title character and then others.

At the center of everything, though, is going to be the case — something that really should not be a shock to anyone out there. This is the forefront of this series and of course, we see no real reason to think that this is about to change.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not go ahead and set the table further? Below, you can check out the full Patience season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

A man dies on a bus, and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

It is possible, and we are lucky to know at this point that a season 2 is coming! The synopsis below, per Channel 4 out of the UK and TV Insider, works to set the stage for that:

“Patience will continue her work in the police criminal records department of City of York Police after establishing herself as an invaluable member of the team, bringing her unique insight into a series of perplexing cases. However, when a new boss, Detective Frankie Monroe brings a very different management style, it proves tricky for them both to navigate. Love is also in the air in this series as Patience begins a relationship with a work colleague Elliot and the police department gets a makeover with the arrival of a new PR consultant all whilst tackling intriguing crimes in extraordinary settings such as York Minster.”

What are you most eager to see moving into Patience season 1 episode 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







