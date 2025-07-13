Grantchester season 10 episode 6 spoilers: A rock band crisis

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Grantchester season 10 episode 6. So, what can we say about it now?

First and foremost, let us note that we are getting more and more into the home stretch for the British drama series. There are three more installments coming, and given the news we know now that season 11 is going to be the final one, that makes every moment all the more notable. We hope that we have a case full of mystery ahead, but at the same time some significant character growth as well.

Now, what more can we say to set the stage? Well, go ahead and check out the full Grantchester season 10 episode 6 synopsis below:

Alphy and Geordie investigate when a member of a rock band is murdered. Alphy struggles with some family history.

Of course, the case itself is interesting just because rock bands can be really insular — by virtue of that, why in the world would they share a lot of evidence to people they do not trust? Alphy having to deal with some stuff outside of the case could end up just creating more problems, and that is something else that could be a serious concern. In general, we just feel confident that this season is going to end in a great way, albeit one that will also prove to be a little bit emotional.

After all, just remember the show that we are talking about here! Grantchester has delivered so many gut-punches over the years that at this point, it would be strange to think that we’re moving into any sort of other direction.

