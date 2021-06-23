American Horror Story spin-off trailer has more Murder House imagery







At this point, it’s clear that FX on Hulu is doing whatever it can to get you hyped about American Horror Stories. First, they presented the image above to hype up the spin-off in poster form which touches on the nostalgia for the very first season of American Horror Story: Murder House. Now, they’re doing so all over again in the latest teaser.

In the video below, you can see the show’s new version of Rubber Man (Rubber Woman?) entering Murder House from American Horror Story season 1. From there, you can see her wandering into different rooms, where a terrible thing awaits her at just about every corner. It’s a place full of nightmares and monsters, and in the end you get a Rubber Man cameo, as well where she seemingly destroys him.

So is this evidence that there will actually be references to Murder House or the rest of American Horror Story in the franchise itself? Not necessarily — it could be a part of the opening title sequence, but there’s an easy argument that the show is using this imagery right now to get people invested. It’s also a way to further establish what this show is: A new anthology where every episode is its own story. It has more in common with Black Mirror in that way than it does the original American Horror Story.

The premiere of American Horror Stories is coming to FX on Hulu on July 15, more than a month before the flagship show returns to FX proper. Here’s your customary reminder that you will need a Hulu subscription in order to watch the spin-off; we know that the wording surrounding FX on Hulu can be a little vague.

Are you more excited for American Horror Stories based on how it is being promoted?

