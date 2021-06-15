American Horror Story season 10 spoilers: Meet … Dwight Eisenhower?







We know that American Horror Story loves to get weird. With that, we shouldn’t be that shocked by the latest casting news.

According to a new report from Deadline, Arrow and Yellowstone alum Neal McDonough is going to be a series regular on the upcoming Double Feature season. His role is that of Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower … but not the former President of the United States. Instead, it’s just a dude who happens to have the same name. This feels like one of those characters who would be mentioned in a Stefon – SNL sketch as opposed to an actual part of a TV show, but we’ll roll with it. Ryan Murphy typically has a reason for some of his decisions.

What we know is this: McDonough is a fantastic actor, and he’s joining a season that is full of them — think Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Macaulay Culkin in what is sure to be a super-memorable role.

American Horror Story season 10 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 25 on FX, with episodes streaming the next day via FX on Hulu. As the promo art above gives away, the ocean is a big symbol for what lies ahead — a part of the Double Feature will be focused on the land, while the other part will be about the sea. Depending on what direction Murphy goes with this, there are a lot of creative possibilities — think sirens, creatures from the deep, swamp monsters, and a whole lot more.

Given how secretive FX tends to be with their productions, we think it’ll take some time before we start to see real footage for what’s ahead.

