Kung Fu episode 12 spoilers: The last before season finale







Next week on Kung Fu episode 12, you’re going to see a heck of an exciting installment. How could it not be based on where we are in the story? This is the last episode before the big finale, and one that is poised to accomplish a number of different things.

Take, for example, being able to see if Nicky and henry are going to make it to the Forge. It’s starting to be a race against time, and there is a real understanding that some answers should be coming before the end of the season.

Below, we do have the full Kung Fu episode 12 synopsis with some additional insight on what you can expect:

THE SEARCH FOR THE FORGE – With time running out, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge. Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) and the family prepare for Po Po’s (guest star Fiona Fu) arrival. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#112). Original airdate 7/14/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

With the story that has been built up over the course of the season, we gotta imagine that the expectations are going to be really high for the finale to deliver something big. Will it? We’re pretty optimistic, just like we’re pretty optimistic that the events of the finale are going to be used to catapult out into an especially-exciting season 2. (Remember that this has already been renewed.)

