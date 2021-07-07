Good Girls season 5: Is this why the NBC show was canceled?







The more that we hear about the cancellation of Good Girls before a season 5, the stranger the overall story becomes. This leads to where we are in the reporting today.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, there were signs for a long time pointing in the direction of a renewal. Negotiations were moving successfully along for an eight-episode final season; not only that, but stars Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman were willing to take a pay cut to finish the story.

Here’s where things get weird. The aforementioned report notes that renewal hopes stalled mid-June due to negotiations with actor Manny Montana, who plays Rio on the show. When those stalled out, it became harder for NBC to make the financials work — with that, the show is no longer moving forward. Money is a common reason to not continue along a series, and that could be the case here.

The site goes on to mention the possibility of a strained relationship between Montana and Hendricks, but diving into that further seems mostly to be mere speculation. It is possible that Montana simply wanted to move on, or was unwilling to agree to what was offered. It almost doesn’t matter, based on one source says at the end of the report: The situation gave the network an excuse to cut bait. That really seems to be the reason the show is ending more than any other. NBC may have been willing to bring the show back in order to appease fans, but they weren’t altogether crazy with the idea in the first place. If they really wanted a final season, wouldn’t they have fought for it a little bit harder? We like to think so.

