Monsters at Work episode 3 air date: Where will Monsters Inc. sequel go?

At this point, it can be hard to keep up with release windows for the bulk of Disney+ shows, largely because the majority of them have a tendency to be confusing. In this case, the first two episodes premiered today and from here, the plan seems to be to release one weekly. Episode 3 will be coming on Wednesday, July 14.

So what is the creative challenge from here? That could very well be capturing the right tone. What Disney+ has done so well with shows like The Mandalorian and Loki is balanced out their younger and older audiences — these are shows teenagers can watch and enjoy just as much as audiences that are two or three decades older than them. Pixar movies have also had some of that universal appeal — they may be made for children in mind, but they often are able still to resonate with adults. This is what we saw with films like Wall-E and Up in particular.

When it comes to the audience, Monsters at Work may still need a little work. The show is set after the original Monsters Inc. movie, but it could do more to play into the age and sensibility of some of the viewers who grew up watching that movie. So far, it’s gearing mostly towards a younger audience who wouldn’t have been alive for the original. There is still a lot to explore here as we see the rebuilding process for monster society — it’s going to take a lot of work from Mike and Sulley, and that’s without even mentioning the other characters.

One thing that continues to give us faith in this show is its cast — how can you not love something with Billy Crystal, Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, and John Goodman on board? This may have the best voice-cast of any animated show in existence.

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Disney+.)

