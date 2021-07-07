The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: A Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick double date







The Bachelorette episode 6 next week has all the makings of being dramatic — and to go with that, it also will be making the most of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s presence as co-host.

In a way, we’re surprised that the franchise hasn’t done this before — bringing in an established Bachelor Nation couple to take part in a double-date with the new lead and one of their suitors. It is an interesting way to challenge their connection. Since Kaitlyn is already in New Mexico, it’s not that hard to bring in her fiancé Jason Tartick to take part in this.

For a few more details about this double date with Katie Thurston, plus the rest of the episode, be sure to check out the full episode 6 synopsis:

After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new – and hard – challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to Katie with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date. Katie then enlists two queens – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change – to help find her a king in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension. And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jason’s connection make Katie question her own?

It’s hard to compare a new couple to one that has been together for some time, but that may be a part of the challenge! It’s hard to imagine that Katie has unfair expectations in this situation, but she probably wants to see some serious chemistry. This is the sort of date, after all, that the two would go on in the real world.

