The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Is Michael leaving Katie’s season?







The preview for The Bachelorette episode 6 gave us not only a look at what’s coming next week; it peeked behind the curtain at the rest of the season! Suffice it to say, there is a TON of heartbreak coming for not just Katie Thurston, but also some of the guys.

Is there a chance that one of her top suitors will leave before the end of the season? It certainly feels that way, just like it feels like it could be single-dad Michael.

During the extended preview, you can see Michael struggling more and more with the idea of being there, especially once he sees a message from his son suggesting that he doesn’t want to be around him anymore. For any parent, that has to be shattering to hear and after that… nothing else could matter. That could be what causes Michael to rethink everything in terms of being on this show. There is also the notion that he may just not be ready to dive back into the dating world. He may have thought he was, but start to think differently after getting into a more serious relationship with Katie.

On the family-visit front, it does look based on this that Blake makes it extremely far — all the way to hometown dates! That’s where you see him getting concerned that Katie may have already told someone else that she loves them; if he’s holding back too much, that may be a problem. Can he get to where he needs to be in enough time? Katie wants to leave this show happy and in love, and through the remaining episodes there are going to be moments aplenty where she starts to doubt if that’s possible.

Do you think that Michael will leave The Bachelorette at some point this season?

