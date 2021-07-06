The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Who surprise Katie Thurston?







As we move into The Bachelorette episode 6 next week, what other drama do you think is going to be right around the corner?

We knew entering the end of episode 5 that Hunter was 100% going to be staying put — he got the group-date rose! With that in mind, he could be carefree in the cocktail party, to the point where his actions with Katie Thurston annoyed a lot of the other guys.

So where are we going to be seeing things going moving forward? We do have a feeling that Hunter drama will continue to be front and center. The preview tonight showed a number of romantic dates to come — Justin gets some time with her, she and Greg grow closer, and Blake is 100% convinced that Katie is the perfect person for her.

Could a surprise arrival derail everything, though?

One thing that is absolutely clear at the moment is this: We’re going to be seeing the stakes raised higher than ever. We’re inching closer to hometown dates and because of that, personal time is at a premium.

What did you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 6?

