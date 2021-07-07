Yellowstone season 4: New teaser hints at themes of revenge







While there may not be a whole lot known about Yellowstone season 4 as of yet, the latest teaser does indicate one major theme: Revenge. This could be the darkest season of the Paramount Network series we’ve had so far, and that is really saying something.

If you look below, you can see the heavily-stylized teaser of a lonely bird (a crow?) perched a top the ranch’s signature logo. Then, you have what the network is using as their tagline for the time being: “Revenge is worth the wait.”

While we can’t view this particular teaser as evidence of anything per se, we do think that it’s another reminder that John Dutton will probably find a way to survive. It’s hard to imagine the show going on without him! Regardless of whether or not any character dies as a result of that enormous cliffhanger, you gotta think that there’s going to be violence on the other side. The first order of business is finding out who is responsible. From there, the next order of business is making sure you plan the right consequence. You can’t be too impulsive here; doing this could only ensure further pain down the road.

As a reminder, there is no formal premiere date as of yet for season 4 — “fall” is the only thing that is confirmed, but early reporting suggests that you will see the show back at some point in November. Hopefully, there will be more teasers and trailers along the way.

