Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: The two fall dates to watch







There's a good chance that you know now that Yellowstone season 4 is going to be premiering this fall. There's a good chance that you've even heard that the show will be back in November.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s narrow things down even further! The reporting that we saw suggest that early November is when the Paramount Network is looking to bring the show back and with that in mind, there are really just two dates to circle on your calendar! (Just remember for the time being to circle things in pencil; anything can still change.)

There are only four Sundays within the month of November this year and when you look at them, only two days in particular make sense.

November 7 – If we were to bet on any one day in particular, this would be it. It’s technically the only Sunday in early November unless you want to stretch the meaning of the word “early.” It would also enable you to have the bulk of the season air in the calendar year, even if you opted to take the final week of December off for the holidays. November is also a great time for networks to generate great ratings, and this is right in the heart of the NFL season — we know that Paramount is looking to leverage CBS airings for ratings.

November 14 – This date theoretically could make some sense, but the biggest question we have here is simply: Why wait until the middle of the month? That is going to collide you more with Thanksgiving in just a matter of weeks. (We understand Paramount not wanting to premiere it on Halloween, and maybe they were keen to avoid that holiday altogether.)

Odds are, we’ll know a format premiere date some point in September. Keep your fingers firmly crossed!

