Love Island USA season 3 video:







Tomorrow night on CBS, Big Brother 23 isn’t the only reality show set to hit the airwaves — you will also get to see Love Island USA season 3! The show is now heading out to Hawaii for a new season, and you better believe there will be romance, betrayals, and a whole lot of laughs. It knows what it is at this point! It’s breezy summer entertainment, and we hope that there are some legitimate couples who can go the distance here.

Of course, it’s hard to share too much about a show like this in advance given that all of it happens fairly close to real-time. You meet the islanders, you vote on key parts of their journey, and you see whether or not they sink or swim together. What we do love this year is the location — doesn’t it feel so much more appropriate to have the show on an actual island? We’re honestly surprised that more dating shows don’t use Hawaii, but for CBS, it makes a good bit of sense — remember that they film Magnum PI there!

In the tandem promo below with Big Brother, you can see host Arielle Vandenberg do her best to describe what could be coming this season — plus what makes Love Island such a fun show in the first place.

We do still hope that viewers in America start to catch on to the series a little bit more. This franchise is an enormous hit in other countries, but to date, it’s been a little under-the-radar in the United States. The biggest thing that could change that is exceptional casting, so let’s hope that everyone manages to entertain and bring the romance at the same time.

Once Big Brother is over at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, stay at CBS to see what happens in Hawaii…

What are you the most excited to see on Love Island USA season 3?

Who's ready for the best summer ever? We are. Join us TOMORROW for the premiere of @CBSBigBrother and @loveislandusa starting at 8/7c on CBS! ☀️🏖️💕 pic.twitter.com/xMKOOkIEDu — CBS (@CBS) July 6, 2021

