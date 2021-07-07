Power Book IV: Force showrunner Robert Munic reportedly exits







As Power Book IV: Force winds down production on its first season, it is going to be down one of its chief creative forces.

According to a new report from Deadline, showrunner Robert Munic is exiting the drama over what is being called creative differences. It is an amicable exit, and it is happening weeks before the Joseph Sikora-led series wraps up production. This is not going to impact filming in any way, and we’ll see what happens here with a potential season 2.

Have you seen our review of the Power Book II: Ghost season 1 finale yet? If not, be sure to watch it below! Once you do, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates coming there on the entire Power franchise and we don’t want you to miss them.

While there isn’t anything 100% confirmed at present about the status of season 2, we’re going to do our best to remain hopeful about that. Honestly, this is the show within the Power universe we’ve been the most excited about just because of Tommy Egan. He’s such a powerhouse character and there’s something truly captivating about seeing him start over in a city like Chicago. Sikora will be joined on the series by Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

There is no premiere date as of yet for Power Book IV: Force, but we know that a week from Sunday, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to be airing for the first time! Meanwhile, season 2 of Ghost is deep into production and we’re still waiting to see what’s going to happen over on Power Book V: Influence. That show, featuring Larenz Tate, has been in the works for a good while now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force?

Be sure to share your reaction to the showrunner exit in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







