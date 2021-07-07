America’s Got Talent: Victory Brinker, singer, makes Golden Buzzer history







As we prepared for America’s Got Talent on NBC Tuesday night, we knew that Victory Brinker would perform — but didn’t think about a Golden Buzzer!

After all, why in the world would we? After all, remember that all of the judges had previously used their buzzer; there was no reason to think that they would be able to do something like this. Then, we saw during the previews that all of them would be pressing it collectively at once, making a moment that we’d never seen on the show before.

Like many other kid singers who have been on this show the past several years, Victory has appeared on Little Big Shots in the past. The goal here, though, was to take things to the next level. We’ve heard so many young singers with big voices that honestly, at this point it takes even more to blow us away. The bar was high, but we knew Victory would live up to the hype. Her opera skills are something that we haven’t see on America’s Got Talent ever since Jackie Evancho.

Now for Victory moving forward, the goal just has to be to build on everything that she’s done in the past. We want to see some daring song choices from her moving forward!

What do you think about Victory Brinker and her performance on America’s Got Talent tonight?

How far do you think she could go? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around — we’re going to have more updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

