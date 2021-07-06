All American season 3 episode 18 promo: Can Spencer save the program?







All American season 3 episode 18 next week is a pivotal one for the future of Spencer — and also the future of football at South Crenshaw.

Let’s be honest for a moment: These kids have very heavy expectations on them. Why in the world are they responsible for trying to save the whole program? Why do they have to combine that with trying to win the state championship? You can see the pressure getting to them. They may have gone through so much already, but let’s not forget that they’re still trying to figure out who they are. They shouldn’t be responsible for the sporting world for future generations. That doesn’t seem particularly fair, now does it?

We wouldn’t say that All American is the sort of show with concrete heroes and villains but at this point, it seems very much like Carter is thrown into the adversarial role. Spencer doesn’t trust him; not only that, but he’s going to take him to task! You can see him doing some of that in the video below as he indicates that he’s a threat to not just him, but to his entire community.

With the finale so close, we have to imagine the story of Spencer’s team — and of the school itself — is only going to escalate. The same should go for Spencer and Olivia’s relationship, which finally took some major steps forward on this past episode. Let’s cross our fingers now and hope that they can start to solidify something by the end of the season. The same goes to some extent for Jordan and Simone — we have some serious doubts already about whether this can work if they’re on separate coasts.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 18?

Share some of your specific episode thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







