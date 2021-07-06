





Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? With the way that this past episode set things up, we need more of the story ASAP.

Unfortunately, ASAP does not mean “tonight” in this particular instance. There is no new episode airing on the network for one more week, and from there, the series is going to have to make up for lost time. We do have a sense that the next new episode is going to be all sorts of epic based on the information that is out there. Clark is facing one of the biggest challenges of his life, as he is backed into a corner and forced to do potentially the unthinkable in order to protect his family.

Luckily, he does have help in all potential directions, and that includes a certain someone from Star City in John Diggle! David Ramsey is coming up on next week’s episode, and you can get more information on that and what’s coming after the fact below.

Episode 12, “Through the Valley of Death” – DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) can’t seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) encourages Jordan (Alex Garfin) to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#112). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Katie Aldrin & Michael Narducci. Original airdate 7/13/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 13, “Fail Safe” – TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113). The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec. Original airdate 7/20/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The only thing we continue to hope is that over the next few weeks, more and more people start to discover how truly great Superman & Lois is. This is a show that deserves an exponentially larger audience than what it currently has!

