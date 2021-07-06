This Is Us season 6: When could first trailer for final episodes arrive?







There’s a good chance you’ve heard the unfortunate news already: You’re going to be waiting a long time to see This Is Us season 6 on the air. NBC already announced that the final season will not be airing until 2022, and that leads to us asking the following question: Are we going to even see footage this year?

Given that This Is Us will be back in production later this year with new episodes, we don’t think that this is somehow out of the realm of possibility.

For some more This Is Us video coverage right now, be sure to watch our take on the season 5 finale below! While you’re here, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will cover the final season and, along the way, we’re talking things like American Horror Story and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Let’s get the following out of the here first: Throw away any expectations that season 6 is going to be showing off footage in the summer. That’s just not going to happen. Our expectation instead is at some point this fall, NBC will start handing out some tiny teases for what lies ahead … and we do mean tiny. We don’t believe that they’ll want to give away more footage until November at the earliest, but it makes sense for them to try to keep excitement up. After all, late September is going to roll around and people are going to (understandably) start asking a ton of questions all about what the future holds.

As for what the final season needs to accomplish, that’s a really long list! We want to know how success Randall is in the realm of politics, who Kevin ends up with romantically, and also how Kate ends up falling in love with someone new and re-marrying. That’s without even mentioning Nicky, who clearly has a great story coming up, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







