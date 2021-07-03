This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Will we see Sophie in the future?







Does Sophie have a place in the long-term future of This Is Us? It’s a big question entering season 6, and for many reasons. She and Kevin were each other’s first real loves, and there’s always going to be something romantic about their story. Meanwhile, Kevin and Madison did not actually get married in the season 5 finale, and the flash-forward to Kate’s wedding showed that he was with someone. Is it Madison? There’s evidence that it is, but that still doesn’t rule Sophie out down the road.

What makes things all the more curious are some comments that Alexandra Breckenridge made recently to Us Weekly on the subject of her character’s future:

“I did do a scene where they did old makeup, but I don’t think it made it to the show … Every time they’ve asked me to come back in the past, I’m like, I hope that I’m in the house at the end of the show and you see me in, like, old makeup and everybody’s like, ‘What? Oh, my gosh!’ And like, you’re not sure if she’s just there because their mom is in hospice or if they’re together. I really hope that happens.”

Have you watched our video review for the This Is Us season 5 finale yet? If not, we highly suggest that you do that below! Once you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have coverage of that for sure, but also shows this summer like Animal Kingdom and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. You don’t want to miss out!

Does this guarantee for sure that you’ll see Sophie in Kevin’s long-term future? Not at all. The fact that producers didn’t use the footage is a signal that they may have changed a part of the story. Nonetheless, it’s very-much curious to hear.

In the same interview, Alexandra also noted that she’s been asked a number of times to come back, but is not always able to due to her commitments to her other show in Virgin River. That could make any future stories challenging, but we do think the productions would find a way to make something work for a huge reveal down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to This Is Us right now, including a larger look to the future

What do you most want to see from Sophie on This Is Us season 6?

Do you still want to see her with Kevin? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







