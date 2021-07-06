Batwoman season 3 spoilers: Are we meeting Ryan Wilder’s mother?







As we prepare for Batwoman season 3 to premiere on The CW, it’s looking more and more like Ryan Wilder’s mother is coming into focus. The latest casting news points even further in that direction.

According to a report from Deadline, Riverdale actress Robin Givens will be a series regular on season 3 in the role of Jada Jet. Here’s what the official description had to say about this character:

A powerful CEO for Jet Industries, Jada isn’t bossy: she’s the boss. Passionate and hard working, a woman who has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

While there’s nothing in here that confirms that Jada is Ryan’s biological mother, it may as well be the moment that her “first-born child” is mentioned. Until the end of season 2, Ryan believed that her mom had died in childbirth — because of that, there was never any real reason to summon up a search party. Now that she knows what she does, it’s fair to say the game is a little different.

Because Givens is a series regular, it’s hard to imagine that this is a story that will play itself out completely over the course of a given episode or two — it will likely develop over the next year or so. Will these two get on good terms? We know that there could be some heartbreak here and a lot of different emotions that need to be explored. This is not going to be an easy journey, but there could still be a solid amount of resolution at the very end.

Batwoman season 3 will air this fall; for more news on the start date, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you most want to see on Batwoman season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

