Succession season 3 premiere date will be this fall; new teaser







At this point yesterday, we were just hoping that Succession season 3 would see the light of day this fall. Now, isn’t it nice to have more confirmation?

Today, the network released a new teaser (see here — it does contain strong language, so be warned) that indicates the HBO drama will be on the air this fall. Given that production is still going on this summer, we weren’t altogether sure this was going to happen! Rest assured, though, that we are very-much grateful. We’re talking here about one of the best shows on TV and it would be nice to see something more sooner rather than later.

The teaser itself strongly suggests that we’re seeing more of the same from Logan Roy moving forward, and one of the fundamental questions at the heart of the new season is rather simple: Where does Logan fit with the rest of the family? At the end of season 2, he spoke out in a big way against his father, who has spent the better part of his life belittling him and making him feel like absolute garbage. That sets up a family feud now like no other.

One of the fun creative challenges for season 3 is going to be this — how can the show remain as biting and as brilliant without spinning its wheels? How long does Logan really plan on having power? We do think that he’ll cling onto it with every last breath, even while he claims every step of the way that he will start to relinquish it. A lot more people are probably going to be hurt along the way, so go ahead and anticipate a little bit of that…

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Succession right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Succession season 3?

Which character do you enjoy watching the most right now? Be sure to share some of your individual thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







