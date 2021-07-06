Big Brother 23: Meet Britini D’Angelo, Tiktok star of the season







Britini D’Angelo is one of the more intriguing contestants coming into Big Brother 23. Why is that? Well, she’s got a little digital fame already.

With over 150,000 followers on Tiktok, Britini has been able to find a following for herself already. Most of her videos are light, positive, and fun — she does a lot of dancing, which is something that Tiktok people in general absolutely love to do.

One of the first things that we take away from Britini’s bio is that she’s competitive — very competitive. She plays sports, she was incredibly successful in academics at Niagara University, and we think she’s going to be really driven to try to win this game. She’s also really excited to do well in the competitions! We think she’ll probably be someone who wants to win a lot, not realizing that it’s going to put a target on her back later.

What we’d almost be worried about with her is this: Does her Tiktok following help or hurt her? We always do think there are those people who are jealous you have a following and want to do something to bring it down a peg. On the flip side, though, it could make her popular! It’s one of those things we’re sure she’s considered going into the house — do you mention it or not mention it? Some of it may be circumstantial.

So while we’re worried about Britini playing a little too hard, too fast, there’s no doubt she’s going to be fun to watch this season.

What do you think about Britini D’Angelo as a Big Brother 23 contender?

